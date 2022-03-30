NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls community is wondering what’s next for the Rapids Theatre after the owner was charged with fraud.

John Hutchins and his associate Roberto Soliman are accused of defrauding COVID relief loan programs out of more than $750,000.

The grand jury indictment charges the two men with filing fraudulent applications under the Economic Injury Disaster Loan and the Paycheck Protection Program.

It says between March and August of 2020, the two received five loans totaling more than $750,000.

The indictment says they applied for loans under five companies owned by Hutchins and one company owned by Soliman.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says they used the funding to pay for residences in North Tonawanda and Lewiston, a 2020 BMW, a 2020 Cadillac, HOA fees for a condo in Florida, and payments to relatives.

Niagara Falls city councilman Donta Myles said the city is already lacking entertainment and this could be a chance to reinvent the rapids theatre.

“We have to try to remain optimistic and hope that there is a future for that building, like I said it’s an awesome structure and there are so many different things we can explore as far as maybe even recreating that atmosphere,” Myles said. “It’s really about management and whoever it is that’s managing as long as they’re managing with the spirit of integrity I believe that building could mean something in the city of Niagara Falls.”

A spokesperson for the theatre said the shows listed on their website are going on as normal and they are releasing a few big shows within the week.

Hutchins is also accused of making a false statement to the FBI while denying applying for the additional loans.

Soliman has been accused of laundering money to use the fraudulent loan proceeds for personal expenses.

In total, the charges carry a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

Niagara County legislator Chris Voccio said this in a statement:

“The Rapids is a major attraction in Niagara Falls and I know I speak for everyone when I say, regardless of ownership, we hope it continues to provide entertainment for our residents and the many visitors it draws to our city for years to come.”

