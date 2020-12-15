Residents to vote on Newfane CSD’s $30.5 million capital project

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday, members of the Newfane community will vote on a $30.5 million capital project that would affect each school building in the district.

In a review of the plan for each school, school leaders emphasized that the project would not result in higher taxes for residents.

Here is why, in the words of Newfane Central School District:

– “The district has a high reimbursement/ building aid rate from the State of New York for

projects that are aidable- around 87%. What that means is that for every $1.00 we spend

on the state-aidable parts of the project, we get $0.87 back from the state in aid. – The district has $7 million available in a “capital reserve” fund. This fund, which the voters

approved last June, allowed the District to set aside a significant amount of money to help

fund the project- specifically the parts of the project (“incidental costs” or “site work”) that

are not eligible for the 87% reimbursement and that would otherwise have to be paid for

through tax increases. – This capital project has been “timed and sized” specifically to take advantage of our current

debt obligations. As Newfane CSD pays off its old debt from previous capital projects, it

will replace it with new debt of the same value for this new capital project. We then achieve

a major goal of this capital project – no increase in taxes to pay for these improvements.” Newfane CSD

The multi-faceted project would update the infrastructure of Newfane Early Childhood Center, as well as the Elementary, Middle and High schools. These updates include roof and parking area improvements.

Security improvements are also part of the plan.

“In each building, the main entrances will be reconfigured so that all building visitors will be routed

into a secure foyer area and then into the Main Office before they can enter the actual building,” the school says.

The Newfane Middle School auditorium, which the district says “serves as the sole venue in the District for meetings, concerts, plays and musicals,” would receive significant upgrades.

“While we have done some minimal repairs and upgrades over the last several years, the entire auditorium is long overdue for a major overhaul,” the school says.

In addition to these changes, the plan also calls for a new athletic facility behind the high school.

“This facility would include all-weather baseball and softball fields with dugouts and bullpens, and a main competition field lined for football, soccer, lacrosse and field hockey,” the school says. “Bleacher seating for 1000 fans, a press box, state of the art sound system and concession stand/comfort station are all part of the proposed design, as is the replacement of our current three tennis courts with a six-court facility lined for tennis and pickleball.”

The track behind the middle school would be resurfaced. It would also get an eight-lane straightway.

MORE | Details on the plans for each school can be found here.

Voting will take place at the Miller Hose Fire Company at 6161 McKee St. from Noon to 8 p.m.

If the project receives support, it will undergo a review by the New York State Education Department in 2021, and construction would begin the following year, finishing in 2023.