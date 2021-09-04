Route 93 Bridge in Porter to close for two months starting Tuesday for replacement

PORTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Drivers that take the Route 93 Bridge in the Town of Porter will need to find a different route starting Tuesday for the next couple of months.

The Niagara County bridge will be closed to traffic starting at 7 a.m. on September 7 as crews start work to replace the overpass. Work is expected to take around two months.

The New York State Department of Transportation says drivers who usually use the bridge can expect a detour on Randall, Youngstown and Ransomville Roads. Harris Avenue, New and Ransomville Roads will be used as a detour for bicycle traffic.

Truck drivers will be sent to a detour on Routes 425 and 18.

The DOT wants drivers to know that fines are doubled when caught speeding in work zones.