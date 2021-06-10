Roy-Hart Elementary unveils new outdoor learning lab

GASPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Roy-Hart Elementary School is giving its students a hands on education in farming.

Today, the school unveiled its new outdoor learning lab. It’s a self-sustaining community garden, right on Roy-Hart’s grounds.

Kids took part in the ceremony by planting the first seeds.

The district says the outdoor lab will help teach kids about how important agriculture is to the state’s economy.

“It’s from farm to table. Their having the experience in their classroom of the science behind plants and actually growing something,” Superintendent Dr. Hank Stopinski said.

The outdoor lab also includes a butterfly garden, bird house, and a weather lab.