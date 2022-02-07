Royalton drivers taken to ECMC by Mercy Flight, ambulance after collision

ROYALTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two pickup trucks collided on Chestnut Ridge Road, near Royalton Center Road, just before 5 p.m. Monday.

One driver, who was driving a 2007 Dodge, was taken to ECMC by Mercy Flight due to life-threatening injuries. The other, driving a 2013 GMC, suffered a broken leg in the incident and was taken to ECMC via ambulance. Two passengers in the GMC were taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Initial investigation by Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies revealed the collision was head-on near the center of the road, where both trucks came to rest.

The names of the parties involved in the incident are being withheld until families are notified. The Sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the incident.