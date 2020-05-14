Run For The Dogs 5K to benefit Niagara County SPCA

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A virtual 5K will benefit the Niagara County SPCA.

There’s no specific date or place to run the 3.1 miles, but those who wish to participate in the Run For The Dogs 5K must register before June 1.

Once a runner (or walker) is registered, they have from May 15 to June 30 to complete it.

The registration fee is $25, and includes a T-shirt, race bib and finisher medal. Results will be posted online.

