SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Sanborn man has been arrested and charged in connection to thefts from an automotive shop last month.

43-year-old Albert Cannata was identified by Special Deputy Giaquinto of the Pawn Law section from a previous 2019 investigation, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies charged him with fourth-degree grand larceny following an investigation.

Cannata received an appearance ticket to return to Lewiston Town Court on February 26.