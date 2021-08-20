Schumer announces reimbursements for Starpoint students whose AP exams were lost and found

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s more good news for the Starpoint students whose AP exams were lost and recently found; they’re getting reimbursed.

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer announced on Friday that all 106 students who took the exams will get $95 for the cost of the original exam, another $95 for a potential re-test, and an additional $250 scholarship. The money’s coming from UPS.

“After I received the fantastic news yesterday that UPS had located all of the Starpoint students’ AP exams, I followed up on my original call for compensation to see what more could be done for the lost time spent studying for re-tests, the stress of this ordeal, and the toll that this took on the summer that the students earned,” Schumer said.

This week, UPS announced that they had located the box of AP Literature and AP U.S. History exams after they had gone missing earlier this year.

This past May, after both exams were administered, they were picked up by UPS. Although a total of five boxes were shipped by Starpoint in the same way over the six weeks of AP testing, that first box was the only one to not arrive at the College Board headquarters in New Jersey.

In July, College Board let the district know that the box never arrived, saying there was an issue with the shipment. College Board and Starpoint High School subsequently began an investigation through UPS to locate the exams.

“It is with great relief and joy that we can report to you that the box with the missing AP exams has been found and scanned into the AP system!” Starpoint High School Assistant Principal Michael Moran announced earlier this week. “UPS found the box and those tests are safely with College Board.”

Schumer said the process of finding the exams was a “true team effort.”

“UPS, The College Board, and the administrators at Starpoint High School were committed to doing right by these students and I want to thank them for their dedication,” he said.