Second Niagara County Correctional Facility employee tests positive for COVID-19

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A second employee of the Niagara County Correctional Facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement on Friday afternoon.

The employee, a member of the civilian support staff, was stopped from entering the facility after showing signs of the virus during a health screening.

The Sheriff’s Office says the employee has limited contact with inmates or other employees. Since testing positive, the employee’s work area has been cleaned and disinfected.

Ever since the beginning of the pandemic, 12 employees have been tested. The first person who tested positive, a corrections officer, has since recovered and will return to work next week.

It is required that all corrections officers and staff who can’t maintain proper social distances wear masks.