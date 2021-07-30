Senator Schumer: College Board will allow retest or refund for Starpoint students with missing AP exams

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students at Starpoint Schools are getting good news after their Advanced Placement tests were lost in shipping.

Students who get a high grade on these tests, receive college credit saving them tuition money. But the fate of those tests is up in the air after UPS failed to deliver the exams to the College Board headquarters, where they would have been graded.

Friday, students spoke with Senator Chuck Schumer in a virtual call.

The senate majority leader shared this update with them.

“We spoke with the College Board, they will allow each of you to get a retest or a refund, and if you take the test over and then your test is found, they’ll let you do the higher of the two scores. So you get two shots at it at least. It’s a pain in the neck, believe me, it’s just a pain to have to take this test again,” Senator Schumer said.

UPS sent us a statement Friday evening saying “We regret that some of the tests were not delivered and we are working with the school on a resolution.”

That’s the same exact statement they sent us last week.