Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino to host vaccine clinic

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another COVID-19 vaccine clinic will take place Wednesday — this one at Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino.

The clinic will be open from 2-6 p.m. and will be located inside the Seneca Niagara Event Center. First and second doses, as well as booster shots, of the Pfizer vaccine will be given out. Moderna booster shots will be available, too, as will doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Anyone interested in getting vaccinated at the clinic is encouraged to pre-register through the Niagara County Department of Health website.