LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) ⁠— Four dogs in the Pawsitive for Heroes service dog program graduated on Tuesday.

Niagara County Correctional Facility inmates trained the dogs for 10 months to turn them over to local veterans.

Western New York Heroes started the program in 2014.

Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said starting this program at the sheriff’s office was a no-brainer.

“We’re helping our people in the facility, our incarcerated population, we’re helping dogs, and we’re helping veterans at the end of the program, it’s a win-win-win for all of us,” he said.

The dogs are now on their best behavior thanks to inmates like Terrance Purdue.

“They became a part of our community, so a lot of guys up there are gonna miss these dogs,” Purdue said. “Knowing we’re able to help others is like our big take from this.”

One of the graduates is Rick. Back in November he became the Buffalo Sabres first team dog.

The veterans who took home the dogs today said it was an honor to be chosen.

“A lot of work went into and it I appreciate the work that went into getting this dog and he’s gonna be handful,” said William Emerson.

Veteran Desiray Morgan said this dog will help her in more ways than one.

“Being able to get back into the community and not being afraid of large crowds, not being afraid of tight spaces, being able to get back into the real world again,” she said.

Purdue and the other inmates said the experience and the dogs impacted their lives forever.

“A lot goes into being incarcerated, COVID, being away from your family for so long, we all have our own mental instabilities,” Purdue said. “You get to bond with these dogs as well. We were with them 24/7 all day long, we learned them as they learned us.”

Many of the inmates also said they’re excited to use these skills when they’re released.

The sheriff said they plan to run the program again in Niagara County.

