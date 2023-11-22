BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several locations in both Buffalo, Niagara Falls and other towns have closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls that has left two people dead.
The following locations have closed:
Buffalo
- Peace Bridge
- Jewish Community Center
- Rath Building
- City Hall
- Erie County Family Court
- Old Erie County Hall
Niagara Falls
- Rainbow Bridge
- Whirlpool Bridge
- Niagara Falls State Park
Lewiston
- Lewiston-Queenston Bridge
City courts in Niagara Falls, North Tonawanda, Lackawanna, Tonawanda and Buffalo have all closed.
The Buffalo Niagara International Airport remains open, but with heightened security.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.