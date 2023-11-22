BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several locations in both Buffalo, Niagara Falls and other towns have closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls that has left two people dead.

The following locations have closed:

Buffalo

Peace Bridge

Jewish Community Center

Rath Building

City Hall

Erie County Family Court

Old Erie County Hall

Niagara Falls

Rainbow Bridge

Whirlpool Bridge

Niagara Falls State Park

Lewiston

Lewiston-Queenston Bridge

City courts in Niagara Falls, North Tonawanda, Lackawanna, Tonawanda and Buffalo have all closed.

The Buffalo Niagara International Airport remains open, but with heightened security.