BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two former employees of a Newfane daycare are facing charges for alleged “abusive treatment” towards children, the New York State Police said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the state’s Office of Children and Family Services also found several violations that allegedly took place at the organization’s facilities across Western New York.

22-year-old Victoria Stanton of Lockport is facing two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and 66-year-old Karon Anterline of Newfane is facing one count of the same charge after being arrested on Monday. They both worked at Sweet Angels Daycare, located on 1st Street in Newfane.

Police allege that in February the two employees “used excessive force while dealing with the children.”

The organization said in a statement that the alleged incident occurred “almost a year ago” and both employees left the organization during that time.

“Regardless, we take our responsibilities in serving the children enrolled in our daycare program very seriously and we are fully cooperating with the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office regarding this matter,” Sweet Angels said in a statement provided to News 4.

Sweet Angels has four locations, according to state documents: the Newfane facility, two in Lockport and one in Tonawanda. Sweet Angels lists a fifth facility in North Tonawanda on their website.

According to documents, state inspectors substantiated several complaints with violations at multiple Sweet Angels facilities.

State officials cited the Newfane facility on Feb. 10 for using “methods of discipline, interaction or toilet training which frighten, humiliate or demean a child are prohibited.” The compliance status is listed as corrected, but the investigation is still pending.

Violations at other facilities include not having enough teachers, violations saying children must have diapers changed when they are soiled, and other safety citations. Similar to the Newfane violations, all of them are listed as corrected.

“While these charges are extremely troubling it will not impact our commitment to serving the children enrolled in our centers and their families and caregivers we serve,” Sweet Angels said.

As for Stanton and Anterline, both were issued appearance tickets and will return to the Town of Newfane court later this month.