Sheriff: Authorities chase stolen car from Amherst across Niagara County

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A number of local law enforcement agencies worked together to stop a stolen car as the driver evaded officers in Erie and Niagara counties.

Early Monday morning, shortly before 3 a.m., Amherst police let the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office know of a vehicle that was entering the county.

According to authorities, the silver Cadillac containing four people fled police in the town after the occupants were suspected of stealing from cars in a local neighborhood.

Eventually, Niagara County deputies say they spotted it heading west on Lockport Road near Shawnee, but it didn’t stop for them either.

The car continued moving west on Lockport Road, reaching the Town of Niagara. Stop sticks were deployed by Lewiston police at Lockport and Tuscarora roads.

The Sheriff’s Office says that at this point, the vehicle’s two front tires deflated, but the vehicle kept going into Niagara Falls, eventually reaching the New York State Power Authority property in Lewiston.

Once the occupants got out, authorities say, they ran but were taken into custody shortly after.

The vehicle’s three passengers were identified as juveniles and charged with criminal possession of stolen property. But the driver, whose age was not listed, faces even more charges.

Kahill Reeves was accused of the following crimes:

criminal possession of stolen property

endangering the welfare of a child

resisting arrest

obstruction of governmental administration

fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle

false personation

reckless driving

In addition to those charges, Reeves was also accused of various other vehicle and traffic violations. He was remanded to the Niagara County Jail and will be turned over to Amherst police for further charges.