Sheriff: Intoxicated motorcyclist found with handgun stolen from Tennessee

TOWN OF CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday night, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office recovered a handgun that was stolen from Knoxville, Tennessee, during a traffic stop.
Around 11:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an erratic motorcyclist in the area of Lockport Rd. and Ward Rd. in Cambria.
Several deputies responded, and eventually, the driver was pulled over.
Identified as 27-year-old Thomas Hyde, deputies say they found the 9mm S&W handgun in his possession.
While he was being interviewed, they say they were able to determine he was intoxicated.
Hyde was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property and DWI, as well as a number of traffic and vehicle crimes.
Hyde was processed and held for arraignment at the Niagara County Jail.
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.