Sheriff: Intoxicated motorcyclist found with handgun stolen from Tennessee

Niagara County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOWN OF CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday night, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office recovered a handgun that was stolen from Knoxville, Tennessee, during a traffic stop.

Around 11:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an erratic motorcyclist in the area of Lockport Rd. and Ward Rd. in Cambria.

Several deputies responded, and eventually, the driver was pulled over.

Identified as 27-year-old Thomas Hyde, deputies say they found the 9mm S&W handgun in his possession.

While he was being interviewed, they say they were able to determine he was intoxicated.

Hyde was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property and DWI, as well as a number of traffic and vehicle crimes.

Hyde was processed and held for arraignment at the Niagara County Jail.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss