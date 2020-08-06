Sheriff: Intoxicated motorcyclist found with handgun stolen from Tennessee

TOWN OF CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday night, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office recovered a handgun that was stolen from Knoxville, Tennessee, during a traffic stop.

Around 11:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an erratic motorcyclist in the area of Lockport Rd. and Ward Rd. in Cambria.

Several deputies responded, and eventually, the driver was pulled over.

Identified as 27-year-old Thomas Hyde, deputies say they found the 9mm S&W handgun in his possession.

While he was being interviewed, they say they were able to determine he was intoxicated.

Hyde was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property and DWI, as well as a number of traffic and vehicle crimes.

Hyde was processed and held for arraignment at the Niagara County Jail.

