Sheriff: Niagara County Jail inmate tries to hold nurse hostage in escape attempt

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sheriff’s Office says an inmate at the Niagara County Jail tried to escape on Thursday night.

According to authorities, Matthew Buck, 41, was receiving a medical check by a civilian nurse when he held a man-made shank to her throat. The Sheriff’s Office says he attempted to “use her as a hostage to escape the facility.”

Correctional staff quickly responded to the situation, disarming Buck and safely removing the nurse without injury, the Sheriff’s Office says.

“If it were not for the immediate actions of our Corrections Division, this outcome could have ended differently,” Sheriff Michael Filicetti says. “They are to be commended for their attention to duty and overall safety and security of the facility”.

Prior to the alleged incident, Buck, a Niagara Falls resident, was being held at the jail on a parole violation. He is a convicted felon.

Buck now faces charges of attempted escape, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and harassment. He was arraigned, and bail was set at $20,000.