LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — An inmate at the Niagara County Jail gave birth to a baby while at the jail on Saturday, according to a representative from the Niagara County Sheriff’s office.

The story was first reported by The Buffalo News, which said the jail’s medical staff attended to the boy’s mother while she gave birth “weeks before the due date.”

New York State law requires jails to bring mothers to hospitals when giving birth. However, the Sheriff’s office said because the birth came so quickly, the woman was not able to be taken to the hospital on time.

