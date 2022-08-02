LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A shoplifting incident in Niagara County resulted in a high-speed chase Tuesday evening, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office.

The Sheriff’s office helicopter was dispatched in response to the chase, the office said. The incident was ongoing as of 5:45 p.m.

A Niagara County official told News 4’s Tara Lynch there are multiple suspects involved and spike strips have been used in an attempt to slow the chase. The chase reportedly began in Lockport and is now in Orleans County.

News 4 is working on learning more details with regard to the incident. No further information was provided at this time.

This is a developing story. News 4 will provide updates as they become available.