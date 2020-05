NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County SPCA is raising money through new t-shirts and tank tops.

Bearing the statement “This shirt saves animals,” proceeds from each shirt will help provide care for homeless and neglected animals.

Each one costs between $24.99 and $26.99. You can buy one at this site.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.