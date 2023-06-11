YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was killed in a plane crash near Braley Road near Youngstown on Sunday afternoon, the New York State Police said.
Police say the single-engine propeller plane collided with trees and power lines before crashing just before 3:10 p.m. The person inside was the only person on the plane.
Police say they know the person was heading home, and don’t believe that it was someone performing a stunt.
The FAA and NTSB are working with police to determine the cause of the accident, including whether it was pilot error or a mechanical error, and whether it was during take off or in-flight.
Police say that Braley Road between Porter Center Road and Youngstown-Wilson Road is closed and is expected to be closed through at least Monday.
The New York State Police provided a full update on the accident, which you can watch below.
