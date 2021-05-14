Some Niagara County state lawmakers say it’s time to honor police help protect them

(WIVB) — Several state lawmakers from Niagara County say it’s time to honor police and help protect them as they do their work.

Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti joined Assemblymen Angelo Morinello and Mike Norris, and Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt to talk about a package called “Protect Those Who Protect Us.”

They know modern-day policing is more challenging than before, leading fewer people to work in law enforcement.

“They’re telling me, they can’t recruit, it’s becoming very difficult to recruit. This is a job, that when I was mayor, of North Tonawanda, for years, there was a waiting list for people to become police officers. Now, why would they? They’re told it’s a dishonorable profession,” Ortt said.

He says the bill is likely to have a tough time passing in the democrat supermajority controlled state legislature.