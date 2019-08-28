Source: Two years interim probation for youth sentenced for sex crimes at Lewiston party house

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A youth convicted of rape inside a party house in Lewiston was sentenced Wednesday.

State Police said parties happened at the Mountain View Drive home between the end of 2016 and mid 2018.

It was at one of those parties the then-minor sexually abused someone else.

Sources tell News 4 he received two years interim probation. Upon completing that probation, he will get youthful offender status.

Three adults were also arrested in connection to the parties.