State extends expirations on vehicle inspections and five-hour course certificates

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Niagara County Clerk says the state is extending expirations for vehicle inspections and five-hour course certificates.

The state previously extended all driver’s licenses, non-driver ID cards and vehicle registrations with an expiration date of March 1, 2020, or later, according to clerk Joseph Jastrzemski.

“Anyone with an inspection that was set to expire in March is now extended until further notice. Note, that if your inspection was already overdue, you must still bring it current,” Jastrzemski said.

People who completed the five-hour pre-licensing course with hopes to soon schedule a driver’s test will now have an extended expiration date on the certificate as well.

“Those who completed the five-hour course are expected to schedule their tests once we resume normal DMV operations,” said Jastrzemski. “If your certificate expires in this period of time, you’re still set.”