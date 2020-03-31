1  of  4
Coronavirus
More than 75,000 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in New York See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Niagara County Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
White House coronavirus task force to give Tuesday briefing, key updates on social distancing guidelines
Closings
There are currently 332 active closings. Click for more details.

State extends expirations on vehicle inspections and five-hour course certificates

Niagara County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Niagara County Clerk says the state is extending expirations for vehicle inspections and five-hour course certificates.

The state previously extended all driver’s licenses, non-driver ID cards and vehicle registrations with an expiration date of March 1, 2020, or later, according to clerk Joseph Jastrzemski.

“Anyone with an inspection that was set to expire in March is now extended until further notice. Note, that if your inspection was already overdue, you must still bring it current,” Jastrzemski said.

People who completed the five-hour pre-licensing course with hopes to soon schedule a driver’s test will now have an extended expiration date on the certificate as well.

“Those who completed the five-hour course are expected to schedule their tests once we resume normal DMV operations,” said Jastrzemski. “If your certificate expires in this period of time, you’re still set.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss