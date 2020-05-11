State inspectors investigated Newfane nursing home this past weekend

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara County says state inspectors investigated the nursing home in Newfane this weekend.

Officials say the inspection happened over the course of two days.

It involved checking the nursing home’s infectious disease control and testing staff and residents.

We don’t know the results of that inspection yet.

Niagara County officials also addressed the state’s new rules keeping COVID positive patients out of nursing homes.

The Director of Public Health says this is key to saving lives but it will shift the burden from nursing homes to hospitals.

County officials also addressed the number of tests.

They say the number of tests coming back positive is down from 17% to 12%.