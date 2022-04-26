BARKER, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Park Police are searching for a kayaker who went missing at Golden Hills State Park in Barker.

Park Police have reported a 54-year-old man went missing around 8 p.m. Monday. Several agencies have been searching for the man, whose name was not provided, but so far they have not found him.

Park Police are asking people living along the Lake Ontario shoreline to keep an eye out for the man and his kayak. The kayak is an orange and black Old Town Sportsman 120. No further details have been provided at this time.