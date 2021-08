CAMBRIA N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of sunflowers are blooming in Cambria for the Sunflowers of Sanborn event. The event starts this week and members of the public will have free access to tour and explore the sunflower fields.

They offer You-Pick sunflowers for a dollar each, a corn maze for grown-ups and for kids, food concessions and much more! The event will be taking place until Sept. 12th. For more information on the event click here.