Breaking News
Plane crashes into house in Dutchess County

Sunflowers of Sanborn damaged after people jumped fence, stole sunflowers

Niagara County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sunflowers of Sanborn is facing another obstacle Sunday after the weather forced them to close the grounds for safety purposes on Saturday.

The owners say people were jumping the fence, stealing sunflowers, breaking the chain off their exit.

According to a Facebook post by Sunflowers of Sanborn, Niagara County Sheriff’s Deputies came to the scene because people would not stop entering the property.

They added that they’re aware this is not everyone and they appreciate those who come and visit daily.

The fields are back open for business today.

On behalf of my husband Chad and I, we are deeply devastated that we had to experience such disrespect at our fields…

Posted by Sunflowers Of Sanborn N.Y on Sunday, August 18, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss