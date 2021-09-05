Sunflowers of Sanborn closes for the season Monday

SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Time is running out to see the Sunflowers of Sanborn.

The Niagara County farm is closing for the season on Monday. They offer “you-pick” sunflowers, a corn maze and the star this year the sunflower smasher.

Farm owners say it’s great to see people come out again, and give them a reason to smile.

“It’s the best feeling in the world. Money cannot buy the joy and happiness when I see people come out. They bring the elderly out, you know. They don’t have the chance to get outside and to enjoy the beauty we have all around us. And that makes the difference in the world that they can come out and relax, and just be not in a room with four walls,” said Owner Louise Brachmann.

Admission to Sunflowers of Sanborn is free.