Sunflowers of Sanborn to reopen for season on Saturday

SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB)–Sunflowers of Sanborn says mark your calendars for August 1! The popular Niagara County attraction will reopen on Saturday.

The group announced yesterday that instead of their annual food truck festival, they’ll be hosting food truck weekends for the safety of visitors.

They ask that you follow all social distancing guidelines while you visit the field, including wearing a mask at all times when walking around the field, waiting in line for food, and when you walk to and from the spot where you’re eating.

Additional COVID-19 guidelines for Sunflowers of Sanborn include:

Individuals seated at the same table must be members of the same party within a maximum of six people per table.

Seating has been placed to allow for social distancing

All tables will be cleaned and sanitized regularly

Patrons are encouraged to bring personal hand sanitizer

Please stay home if you are sick or experiencing any COVID symptoms

Parking is free and food trucks begin on Saturday, August 8, and run through Labor Day weekend.

Trucks will start at 11 a.m. and run through 8 p.m. or until the truck runs out.

