TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Someone dumped a kitten at the Niagara SPCA and it was all caught on camera.

The SPCA is looking for information on the person who dumped the cat. The SPCA posted a video of the clip on their Facebook page. The cat dumping incident happened on Tuesday morning when the SPCA was closed.

“It’s really kind of devastating I guess you might say,” said Amy Lewis, the Executive Director of the Niagara SPCA.

You can see a dark colored SUV pull up to the SPCA. This was at 9:43 a.m. on Tuesday. Moments later, a man walks into the picture, dumps the cat in the parking lot, then picks the cat back up, struggles with the cat before walking away.

“Her kind of clinging onto this individual either she doesn’t know him and is just so terrified and doesn’t want to be left out in the open or this cat has a relationship with this man,” Lewis said.

The SPCA says the cat was so scared that she didn’t leave the property and was found by the agency’s maintenance crew later in the morning.

The cat, who has now been named Roxxy by the SPCA, is in good health. SPCA investigators are now interested in speaking to that man who dumped Roxxy. He could face animal cruelty charges. Investigators are also interested in trying to get more information on the SUV in the video.

“This cat taken from an environment that she has known potentially her entire life and being tossed into a completely unfamiliar territory especially being outside that’s extremely traumatic for them,” Lewis said. “We mentioned on the Facebook page, we’ve had other cases where animals have been dropped, particularly cats and we found them deceased in the road because some of them do, they attempt to run, they want to find a hiding place, and then they become a casualty in the road.”

The shelter wants to make this a teachable moment.

“Take 12 steps further and if you have to dump the cat, dump it inside the building, open the doors, knock on the doors, put the cat in a carrier right outside the front doors so that we find it this is kind of the worst case scenario,” Lewis said.

The SPCA has also told us about a separate animal dumping incident, which happened Friday morning on Niagara Street in North Tonawanda. Someone dumped a puppy in a box on someone’s porch and there is a message on the box — it says — “taken from abusive home in hopes to find a good home, I’ve been calling shelters, all have no space.”

The SPCA has named that puppy — Shamrock, in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

Shamrock is in good health as well. Of course, the message is not to dump animals and not to dump animals on the SPCA’s property. Unfortunately, animal dumping and animal cruelty happens far too often. Abandoning an animal is a misdemeanor according to the law.

The Niagara SPCA is a non-kill shelter, but animals who they find are suffering could be euthanized.