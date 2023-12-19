NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sweet Angels Daycare in Newfane is set to close its doors before the year is over after another former worker was accused of child endangerment.

This is the third person to be accused, following the news of charges against Victoria Stanton, 22, and Karon Anterline, 66, this past September. They were accused of using “excessive force while dealing with the children,” according to police.

The Newfane facility will close on December 29. Sweet Angels called it a “difficult decision” and said the parents and caregivers of the roughly 25 children who attended the facility have been made aware of the decision.

Sweet Angels has four other locations — two in Lockport, one in Tonawanda and another in North Tonawanda. They say employees of the Newfane facility will be offered opportunities at these facilities.

“This decision was not made lightly but given recent developments, including charges filed against former employees as well as demographic and staffing challenges, the operations at Newfane simply became unfeasible,” a statement from Sweet Angels read.