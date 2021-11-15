Teen charged after early morning vehicle pursuit across Niagara County

WILSON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 17-year-old is facing charges after a pursuit that spanned multiple municipalities.

Early Monday morning, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office received a number of calls about suspicious people and vehicles in Wilson.

At one point, a homeowner on Stacy Drive told dispatchers that his Chevy Silverado had been stolen, and that he was following the vehicle north on Ransomville Road.

When deputies tried to stop the driver, they say he continued leading them on a pursuit through Newfane, Lockport and Niagara Falls. Eventually, the vehicle came to a stop at Hyde Park Boulevard and Buffalo Avenue.

At this point, the teen driver was taken into custody and arraigned. He was charged with reckless endangerment, criminal possession of stolen property, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, obstruction of governmental administration and reckless driving.