APPLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s office is looking for help finding a missing teenager they’ve identified as a runaway.

Gregory Davis, 17, is missing from Appleton. He was last seen at the Tops store in Newfane, and at the time, was wearing a black DC brim hit with a black and yellow beanie, brown fishing waders, dark sweatpants and a maroon sweatshirt.

The Sheriff’s office says Davis “is known to frequent Burt’s Dam Fisherman Park, where he likes to fish” and “currently does not have access to his daily medications.”

He was described as 5’10”, 195 lbs. and having black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s office at (716) 438-3393.