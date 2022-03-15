NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Get your sneakers laced because the NCAA Tournament is just days away and KeyBank Center in Buffalo will play host to the first and second rounds of the iconic sports event.

Restaurants and hotels from Buffalo to Niagara Falls are gearing up for March Madness. They say winter is a slow season for them, but hope the games help kick off the busy tourism season.

“We’re going to get a lot of tourists, obviously. With the tournament being held in Buffalo, the next stop is Niagara Falls,” Michael Marsch, vice president of operations for Merani Hotel Group, told News 4.

Niagara Falls hotels are already selling out, including the Holiday Inn on Buffalo Avenue. Marsch said one of the teams will be staying at a Merani property, which will bring fans from near and far.

Seneca Niagara Casino is also preparing for more visitors. Their hotel is sold out and the venue will play host to a concert during the weekend, too.

“Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino and Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino are both perfectly positioned to be part of everyone’s plans over the next several days. Both properties have everything from gaming, food and our sports lounges to keep the excitement rolling, even after the games have ended in Buffalo. Obviously, Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino is right in the heart of things downtown, right by KeyBank Center. We expect to have steady crowds on hand before, during and after the games on Thursday and Saturday and throughout the day on Friday. Likewise, Seneca Niagara is central to the experience of those who want to make Niagara Falls part of their visit to Western New York. Like most weekends, our hotel is at capacity, plus we have Smokey Robinson performing on Friday night, so we have a busy and exciting weekend in store.” Kevin Nephew

Seneca Gaming Corporation President & CEO

Local restaurants in the Falls said during this slow time, any event in the Western New York region will surely bring in customers.

“When you get events like this, you expect faces you haven’t seen in a while, [like] tourists,” Wine on Third owner Eamon Weber added. “We want as many people as possible to come through the doors.”

Of course, The Falls attracts thousands of visitors in the warmer months, but events in the greater community bring in new faces from across the country.

“As long as the water keeps going over the edge, we’ll always have people coming to downtown Niagara Falls,” Webber continued.

At Wine on Third, 2021 was the busiest year in the establishment’s 15-year history. They are hoping to repeat that in 2022.

While a lot of attention will be focused downtown in the Queen City during March Madness, the Cataract City said it is also ready for its closeup.

“We’re in good shape. We are ready to welcome our guests and all the folks that are coming into town for the tournament,” Marsch concluded.

Tournament games tip off Thursday in Buffalo, and it turns out Niagara Falls is hosting its St. Patrick’s Day parade that day, as well. Restaurants in the Falls expect big crowds coming out for these events.