Three Niagara County businesses cited for selling tobacco, vape products to minors

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Niagara County Health Department and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office report during 133 tobacco compliance checks between July 1, 2019, and December 31, 2019, three businesses were cited for violations related to selling tobacco or vape products to minors.

According to officials, the Rite Aid at 125 S. Transit St. in Lockport and Pipe Dreamer’s Smoke Shop at 49 Locust St. received its first violation, while Family Dollar at 1628 Main St. in Niagara Falls received a third violation.

Penalties are assessed for violations, and each facility is required to conduct employee training and educational programs, monitored by the county health department.