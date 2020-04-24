1  of  4
Coronavirus
Three people charged after 5-year-old hospitalized for life-threatening injuries

Niagara County

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – Three people are facing charges in Niagara County following an investigation into life-threatening injuries inflicted on a five-year-old boy.

The boy was injured at a Lewiston Road residence and remains hospitalized in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo.

Michael Wilson, Sr., 48, is charged with second-degree attempted murder and first degree assault. He’s being held in Niagara County Jail.

His common-law wife, Christina Degroff, 45, is charged with first degree reckless endangerment, second degree hindering prosecution, and making a punishable false written statement. She was arraigned and released with an appearance date of June 8.

Their daughter, 18-year-old Michaela Wilson, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child for her alleged actions during the investigation. She’s due back in court on June 11.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. If you suspect a child is being abused, call the New York State Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-342-3720 or contact your local law
enforcement agency.

