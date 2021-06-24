29-year-old landscaper hit by 80-year-old woman in Town of Niagara dies from injuries

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old landscaper that an 80-year-old woman hit with her vehicle earlier this month in the Town of Niagara has died.

Mary Ventry, 80, of Lewiston was driving east on Grauer Road in her Honda CR-V on June 10. She hit Nicholas Hager, 29, of Lockport who was blowing grass off the road, according to New York State Police.

Hager suffered serious head trauma and was taken to Erie County Medical Center by Mercy Flight.

He passed away from his injuries Thursday.