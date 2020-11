TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A company that makes military aircraft is bringing its business to Niagara County.

Stavatti Aerospace is buying a 20-acre piece of land next to the Niagara Falls International Airport.

Company leaders say they plans to create nearly 600 jobs in the next five years.

The Town of Niagara site will also serve as the company’s interim headquarters.