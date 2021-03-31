Community pushes back against proposed asphalt plant in Town of Niagara

NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s pushback from the community in the Town of Niagara over a proposed asphalt plant.

A lawyer for the project says it was approved by the town board last year.

The plant would be built at 4660 Witmer Road.

Niagara Falls City Councilman Chris Voccio says the county should now get involved. He says that’s because the plant doesn’t just affect people in the Town of Niagara.

Voccio says the facility would be too close to Niagara Falls, Lewiston, and Niagara University.

“This plant is going to be located so close to the Town of Lewiston, to the City of Niagara Falls, and of course it’s in the Town of Niagara. The county planning board needed to be involved and they weren’t, so now they need to step in. Have another review process, have more public input and my guess is if that happens, and it will, the project will be DOA,” Voccio told us.

Niagara University officials say it’s building a legal strategy to oppose the asphalt plant.

News 4 has reached out to the plant’s legal team and the Town of Niagara about this story and we’re waiting to hear back.

The owners of this plant are part of the company that’s been trying to build an asphalt plant in Hamburg that also received pushback.