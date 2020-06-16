Breaking News
Sabres fire GM Jason Botterill
Live Now
Gov. Cuomo gives daily briefing
Closings
There are currently 268 active closings. Click for more details.

Empower holding open interviews for those out of work

Town of Niagara

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Empower is inviting people who are looking for work to interview for temporary and permanent direct care positions.

The not-for-profit organization says it’s looking for additional help to support people with disabilities living in sites in Niagara Falls, Lewiston, the Town of Niagara, Sanborn, and Lockport.

Open interviews will be held at the administrative offices, located at 9812 Lockport Road in the Town of Niagara from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. next Wednesday.

Empower says job seekers can also apply in person at the administrative offices, or online, with interviews being conducted in person or remotely either by phone or video call.

Starting pay is $11.80 an hour and involves working at one of Empower’s group homes located in the Town of Niagara, City of Niagara Falls, Sanborn, Village of Lewiston, and City of Lockport.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss