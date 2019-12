TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The victim of a hit-and-run in the Town of Niagara has been identified.

New York State police say the body of 22-year-old Maxim Vyazovoy was found off the side of Lockport Rd. on the morning of December 11.

They say the Niagara Falls man had been walking on the north side of the road when he was struck by a westbound vehicle.

Using evidence, the vehicle was eventually located, but no arrests have been made as of Monday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.