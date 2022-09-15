TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Illinois man has been charged with starting a fire in Niagara County.

Early Thursday morning, shortly before 4:30 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a call about a suspicious person said to be igniting a dumpster behind a Porter Road business.

The suspect, whom the caller said started fleeing on foot into the woods, was later located, authorities said. Justin Llanas was subsequently charged with arson and felony criminal mischief.

After being processed at the Sheriff’s Office, he was released on court appearance tickets.

The fire was put out before it was able to spread from the dumpster.