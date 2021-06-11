Landscaper struck by vehicle in Town of Niagara

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday morning, a landscaper was struck by a vehicle in the Town of Niagara.

New York State police say an 80-year-old Lewiston woman was headed east on Grauer Rd. when her Honda CRV struck the 29-year-old Lockport man.

At the time, the man was blowing grass off the roadway. After suffering serious head trauma, he was flown to ECMC for treatment.

Police did not list any charges as a result of this incident.

