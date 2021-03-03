Lewiston man entrapped and extracted from under semi-truck on Lockport Rd. Wednesday afternoon

NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Lockport Road in the Town of Niagara was closed Wednesday afternoon after a car became entrapped under a tractor-trailer.

The City of Niagara Falls tells us a 28-year-old Lewiston man was driving west on the 3300 block of Lockport Road when he hit the semi-truck.

The Lewiston man was extracted from his car and refused medical treatment. He had suffered head injuries, according to Niagara Falls officials.

Town of Niagara Active Hose Company, Town of Niagara Police, Niagara Falls Fire Department and New York State Police were on site to assist.

An investigation into the accident is being conducted by the Niagara Falls Police Department Crash Management Team.

We’re told charges are pending.