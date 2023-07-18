TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lewiston man was killed in a UTV crash in the Town of Niagara.

New York State police say it happened this past Friday afternoon. While the 2011 Can-Am vehicle was moving south on a grassy path, they say it struck a small ditch and rolled over.

Veron Mt. Pleasant, who was unrestrained in the vehicle, died after being ejected. The 42-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police are still investigating the incident.