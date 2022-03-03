TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A major e-commerce facility could be coming to the Town of Niagara.

A proposed storage and distribution facility will be presented to the planning board meeting in April.

It would be located on Lockport Road, right near the airport. The Town of Niagara supervisor says it has the potential to be a “game-changer.”

Buffalo Business First is reporting the facility would be run by Amazon and could create at least 1,000 jobs.

There were plans to put a major Amazon facility on Grand Island, but they fell apart.