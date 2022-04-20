NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death of an infant from the Town of Niagara.

Town of Niagara police and the United States Border Patrol responded around 12 p.m. Wednesday to a call for an “infant in distress” at the Cayuga Village Mobile Home Park, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The infant was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The Niagara Active Volunteer Fire Company and Mercy EMS also assisted at the scene.

