Niagara Falls woman charged in fatal hit-and-run from December

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls woman has been arrested following a fatal hit-and-run that happened near the end of last year.

On the morning of December 21, New York State Troopers responded to Lockport Rd. in the Town of Niagara after a body was found off the side of the roadway.

The victim, Maxim Vyazovoy, a 22-year-old Niagara Falls resident, had been walking on the north side of the road when he was struck by a westbound vehicle.

During an investigation that utilized vehicle evidence at the scene, the vehicle was located.

This led to the arrest of 20-year-old Keiyoshia James. James has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

