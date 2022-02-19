Niagara man arrested after shots were fired toward closed business

NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was arrested on gun charges early Friday morning in the Town of Niagara after shots were fired across a roadway.

Ronald Baldwin, 26, has been charged with reckless endangerment in the first degree, a Class D felony, as well as illegal discharge of a firearm, a misdemeanor. He has also been charged with a misdemeanor for breaking a Town of Niagara law prohibiting firearm use.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office, they, along with Town of Niagara and State Police, responded to a report of shots fired Friday around 4:15 a.m. near Bellreng Drive. The Sheriff’s office reported that after investigation, it was determined Baldwin had fired a rifle across the roadway, in the direction of a business that was closed at the time.

Baldwin was issued appearance tickets for the charges, processed and released, as the charges were non-qualifying for bail. The Sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be pending.

